Indian foreign minister visits Nepal before gov't change

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — India's foreign minister has arrived in Nepal days before an alliance of Communist parties with strong connections to China takes power in the Himalayan nation.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj flew to Kathmandu on Thursday for a two-day visit.

She is scheduled to meet Khadga Prasad Oli, who heads the largest Communist party.

Oli is likely to be Nepal's next prime minister.

The alliance of Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) and Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) won a majority of the seats in parliamentary elections held in November and December.

They are expected to take over the government following an upper house of parliament election next week.