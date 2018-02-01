Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;77;A shower in places;89;77;SW;9;79%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy with sunshine;71;60;Sunny and breezy;72;60;NW;15;58%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;57;38;Mostly sunny;58;38;E;6;64%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;63;50;Showers, some heavy;54;42;NNE;11;72%;91%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;43;37;Spotty showers;44;33;NNW;14;83%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;16;3;Sunny, but cold;18;8;NNE;5;60%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, not as cool;56;34;Sunshine and cooler;47;28;SW;4;45%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder with clearing;7;-12;Mostly cloudy;12;2;ESE;7;87%;23%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;92;74;Partial sunshine;93;72;SE;5;55%;9%;12

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;60;49;Partly sunny;61;56;SSW;8;70%;55%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;75;65;Rather cloudy;74;63;SW;14;65%;7%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;NW;11;38%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;95;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;ESE;6;72%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunlit and pleasant;88;55;Mostly sunny;86;55;ESE;6;32%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;87;70;Mostly cloudy;86;70;SSE;6;54%;13%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;51;40;Partly sunny;54;39;NW;12;55%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;41;21;Sunny, but chilly;30;16;NNW;12;13%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;57;44;Clouds and sun, mild;57;44;SSE;11;65%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;Periods of sun;43;32;A shower in the p.m.;41;33;SW;8;66%;67%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;71;47;A little p.m. rain;71;50;SSE;4;69%;68%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;79;66;A t-storm in spots;79;66;NNW;14;70%;79%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Occasional rain;45;36;Snow and rain;40;34;NW;7;85%;89%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;41;35;Spotty showers;41;32;NW;9;77%;79%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;53;31;Clouds and sun, mild;54;38;WNW;4;74%;60%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of rain;53;39;A bit of rain;47;35;NW;3;77%;87%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;88;74;Sunny and nice;87;68;E;10;58%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;90;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;65;NW;4;42%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;45;28;Some sunshine;45;27;NW;7;46%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny;68;48;Sunny and nice;72;49;NE;9;56%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;Sun and clouds;73;60;SSE;18;58%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;75;65;Partial sunshine;76;65;NE;3;71%;35%;8

Chennai, India;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;Mostly sunny, nice;87;65;ESE;6;57%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;24;6;Sunny, but very cold;22;17;SW;10;40%;28%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy;88;74;An afternoon shower;88;73;NNE;7;69%;81%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;38;34;A snow shower;38;30;ENE;6;77%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;60;Partly sunny, breezy;69;60;NNE;17;79%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;65;36;Cooler;55;42;SE;8;40%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;91;76;A morning shower;89;75;ENE;11;71%;46%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;82;52;Hazy sun;79;52;N;4;62%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Morning flurries;39;25;Mostly cloudy;57;35;SSW;6;44%;16%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun;77;58;Hazy sunshine;81;60;S;4;55%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Spotty showers;90;76;Some brightening;87;74;WSW;7;69%;42%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;43;34;Clouds and sun;44;36;SW;13;78%;69%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;45;28;Partly sunny;47;28;NNE;6;27%;97%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;61;46;Mostly sunny;56;45;WNW;14;56%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;61;52;Decreasing clouds;61;49;NNE;10;46%;8%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;79;64;A t-storm in spots;81;64;E;7;71%;64%;14

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;79;69;An afternoon shower;80;69;ENE;8;71%;72%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with snow;33;28;A little snow;32;19;NE;8;90%;79%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;89;72;Partly sunny, humid;90;70;S;5;71%;9%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;60;50;Inc. clouds;57;46;NNE;10;58%;10%;5

Honolulu, United States;Showers;81;72;Showers;81;72;SSW;11;79%;100%;2

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;Sunny and pleasant;89;58;ESE;5;24%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;Hazy sun;71;42;NE;4;54%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;56;50;Low clouds;57;52;SW;13;59%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;WNW;9;77%;87%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;84;71;Partial sunshine;86;70;N;7;38%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;81;61;Clouds and sun;82;62;SSW;8;57%;72%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;46;18;Plenty of sunshine;46;16;W;5;23%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;85;57;Hazy sun;83;56;NW;5;38%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;64;43;Mostly sunny;68;42;SSW;4;63%;13%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;87;62;Sunny and pleasant;89;64;N;15;29%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;41;35;Clouds and sun, mild;46;34;S;6;75%;38%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;85;74;A p.m. shower or two;85;73;NNE;7;62%;69%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;91;74;Rain and a t-storm;85;74;W;6;78%;84%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;Hazy sun;83;59;SE;5;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;89;73;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ENE;3;82%;72%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;56;42;Showers and t-storms;53;42;ESE;6;82%;85%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;90;76;Mostly sunny;90;76;SW;6;72%;5%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;76;68;Clearing;76;68;S;8;76%;39%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;57;46;Brilliant sunshine;55;43;N;12;56%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;45;36;Clouds and sun;44;35;WNW;13;71%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;80;55;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;SE;5;35%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;86;77;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;SSW;6;69%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;52;33;Mostly sunny;48;29;NNW;9;48%;44%;3

Male, Maldives;High clouds;86;81;Nice with some sun;87;81;NE;10;66%;35%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;85;76;Brief p.m. showers;84;76;ESE;6;80%;93%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;73;Sunshine and nice;90;73;ENE;5;63%;14%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;73;55;Low clouds;75;58;SSE;10;58%;19%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;73;47;Partly sunny;73;46;NNE;4;33%;44%;7

Miami, United States;Some sun, pleasant;77;68;Clouds and sun, nice;79;68;NNE;8;67%;44%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;36;34;A little wintry mix;38;31;ENE;4;88%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;74;Sunny and delightful;86;76;ENE;13;65%;25%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;85;68;Sunny and less humid;78;63;E;11;55%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;36;10;Much colder;11;-2;W;8;61%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;18;14;A little icy mix;33;31;SSW;8;80%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;63;Hazy sun;91;63;N;7;49%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;83;56;Partly sunny;83;56;NE;14;43%;0%;7

New York, United States;A touch of p.m. rain;46;32;Decreasing clouds;33;18;NW;18;32%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;64;42;Partly sunny, nice;65;43;ESE;5;68%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds;7;-6;Partly sunny;9;-7;SSE;6;81%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers of rain/snow;38;31;Inc. clouds;46;31;NW;4;75%;13%;4

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;36;17;Mostly sunny;23;9;N;6;68%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;35;7;Much colder;9;-6;WSW;13;58%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;84;76;Showers around;84;76;WNW;7;83%;92%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;76;Partial sunshine;91;74;NNW;12;62%;43%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;83;75;A few showers;87;74;ENE;9;74%;64%;9

Paris, France;A shower;44;34;Showers around;43;34;NW;9;63%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;90;69;Clouds and sun, nice;80;71;ENE;9;50%;9%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;92;71;Mostly sunny, nice;90;71;NNE;6;56%;8%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy p.m. showers;86;73;Cloudy, downpours;81;72;N;14;91%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;89;68;An afternoon shower;89;69;NNE;6;41%;43%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;43;33;Cloudy;40;29;SW;8;61%;16%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;35;9;A little p.m. snow;33;9;WNW;4;39%;63%;3

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;72;54;Heavy p.m. showers;71;55;E;9;62%;90%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;62;49;Partly sunny;58;39;E;8;59%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;86;79;A morning shower;87;79;ENE;9;66%;52%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;35;34;Heavy rain and ice;41;32;WSW;18;74%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. rain;37;29;Cloudy;36;28;S;5;94%;43%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;83;73;A shower in places;83;72;N;7;69%;73%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;64;43;Sunny;69;43;NNE;7;24%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Cloudy with a shower;59;52;Occasional rain;60;46;S;10;78%;93%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;24;22;A little p.m. snow;33;23;SSW;3;69%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sunshine;66;51;Mostly sunny;67;51;NNW;6;77%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;80;64;Partly sunny;80;62;ENE;12;58%;1%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;80;73;A shower in places;80;73;ENE;12;71%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;N;7;62%;10%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;75;44;A shower in the p.m.;73;42;E;5;41%;60%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;91;60;Sunny and beautiful;89;58;WSW;7;45%;4%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;Partial sunshine;79;69;N;7;73%;31%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and cooler;55;36;Sunshine;53;35;N;8;64%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;48;45;A bit of rain;54;48;SSW;11;82%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;35;15;Plenty of sunshine;36;15;NW;4;46%;59%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;43;34;Chilly with some sun;45;30;NNW;8;55%;3%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;86;78;N;13;78%;72%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, mild;50;32;Periods of sun, mild;53;39;ESE;6;77%;34%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;81;73;Nice with sunshine;82;73;NE;9;64%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;37;27;A little snow;29;21;N;7;72%;78%;0

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;71;65;A shower in the a.m.;73;64;S;13;59%;91%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;58;55;Occasional rain;59;50;NNE;9;76%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of snow;35;30;A little snow;35;28;W;7;75%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Abundant sunshine;50;27;An afternoon shower;50;26;WSW;5;55%;83%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;43;25;Plenty of sun;46;29;NNE;4;48%;1%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;44;27;Plenty of sunshine;46;27;NNE;6;30%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;Sunny and nice;72;51;NE;5;63%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;A shower or two;58;49;Occasional rain;62;53;SE;7;62%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;35;35;A little a.m. snow;41;37;NNW;10;76%;80%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sun and clouds;37;13;Becoming cloudy;19;15;WSW;15;55%;39%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;74;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;60;SSW;3;39%;4%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;66;52;Partly sunny, nice;73;47;W;10;52%;28%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-4;-28;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-17;WNW;4;75%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;41;Showers around;49;43;SE;4;75%;85%;1

Vienna, Austria;Occasional rain;45;36;Snow and rain;42;33;WNW;5;71%;86%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;68;57;Partly sunny;80;53;E;7;44%;8%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of rain;36;32;Cloudy;37;29;ESE;3;80%;30%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;42;33;Cloudy;42;30;SE;5;85%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;73;64;Rain and drizzle;67;57;SSE;19;71%;85%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and pleasant;91;59;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;SW;5;54%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;43;19;Plenty of sunshine;43;21;E;2;41%;2%;3

