Zimbabwe to issue 99-year leases to remaining white farmers

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's remaining white farmers will now get 99-year land leases according to a new government policy that marks a dramatic change from widespread evictions of whites from farms.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is breaking away the seizure of thousands of white-owned farms carried out by his predecessor and mentor Robert Mugabe. The new policy will give remaining white farmers new security from expropriations.

Since 2000 Mugabe's often violent land redistribution program saw the ruling Zanu-PF party, led by veterans of the 1970s war against white minority rule, evict most of Zimbabwe's white farmers. The seizures were meant to redress colonial land ownership imbalances that were skewed against blacks, Mugabe said. Some in the international community responded with outrage and sanctions.