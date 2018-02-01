Spanish rapper tried for tweets allegedly exalting terrorism

MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors in Spain are seeking an almost three-year prison sentence for a rap singer accused of exalting terrorism and slandering the Spanish monarchy and other Spanish institutions.

Pablo Hasel, whose real surname is Rivadulla, appeared in a Madrid court Thursday accused of tweeting messages from 2014 to 2016 in defense of members of ETA and GRAPO, two armed groups Spain considers terror organizations.

The court heard he also allegedly insulted police and former King Juan Carlos in tweets and in a YouTube song.

Prosecutors are also seeking a 40,500-euro ($50,500) fine.

In a tweet Wednesday, Hasel defended his actions and called the court "fascist."

A verdict is expected within days.

Praising terrorism is a crime in Spain and there have been several trials for messages on social media.