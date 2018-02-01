Ma Ying-jeou passes out red envelopes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) attended the "28th annual year end winter feast" (第28屆寒士吃飽30尾牙) charity event on Saturday held in the plaza in front of the Presidential Palace in Taipei, reported CNA.

The banquet was hosted by the Genesis Foundation (財團法人創世基金會) and the Taipei Department of Social Welfare over two days, Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.



(Image from CNA)

Around 2,200 tables were set up to entertain and feed over 20,000 people. The event was aimed at people in need, according to UDN.

Attendees received a hot meal and a red envelope (紅包) in a New Year's-style atmosphere.

Vice President Chen and former President Ma both attended the banquet to help pass out red envelopes to guests.