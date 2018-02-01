United Arab Emirates opens world's longest zip line

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates is claiming a new world record with the opening of the world's longest zip line, measuring 2.83 kilometers (1.76 miles) in length.

Guinness World Records officials certified the zip line in Ras al-Khaimah on Thursday, the same day the attraction opens to the public.

The Jebel Jais Flight takes thrill-seekers atop the country's largest mountain peak, from a launch pad 1,680 meters (5,512 feet) above sea level. For nearly three minutes, riders are suspended above the mountain as they glide past rocky terrain.

It's the latest effort by the smaller, lesser-known emirate of Ras al-Khaimah to attract more tourists and expatriate visitors from neighboring emirates like Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which has two separate zip line attractions whizzing past some of the world's tallest skyscrapers.