The Latest: Israel views Polish vote with 'utmost gravity'

By  Associated Press
2018/02/01 18:49

FILE - The file picture taken just after the liberation by the Soviet army in January, 1945, shows a group of children wearing concentration camp unif

FILE - The Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows the entrance to the former Nazi Death Camp Auschwitz with the "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work Sets you Free) writi

City workers putting up barriers around the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, after a local governor, citing security conce

FILE - Photo shows view of section of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp on Feb. 6, 1961 in Oswiecim, Poland. Poland's Senate has backed legislatio

Police patrolling a street near the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, after a local governor, citing security concerns, ban

FILE - In this June 25, 2015 file photo railway tracks lie in front of the main entrance of former Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Pol

Police patrolling a street near the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, after a local governor, citing security concerns, ban

City workers putting up barriers around the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, after a local governor, citing security conce

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Latest on the Polish Senate's vote to regulate Holocaust speech (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Israel's Foreign Ministry says the country "opposes categorically" the vote in the Polish Senate in favor of regulating Holocaust speech.

In a statement, it said Israel views "with utmost gravity any attempt to challenge historical truth."

No law, it added, "will change the facts."

The bill, proposed by Poland's ruling party, could imprison individuals for up to three years for intentionally attempting to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish nation as a whole. It was approved by the lower house last week.

___

8:05 a.m.

Poland's Senate has backed legislation regulating Holocaust speech that has sparked a diplomatic dispute with Israel and calls from the United States for a reconsideration of a bill seen as threatening freedom of speech.

The bill proposed by Poland's ruling conservative party calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people. It exempts artistic and research work.

Saying the bill defends Poland's good name, the senators voted early Thursday 57-23 to back the bill with two abstentions.

To become law, the bill requires approval from the president, who supports it.

Israel sees the move as an attempt to whitewash the role some Poles played in the killing of Jews during World War II.