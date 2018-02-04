  1. Home
Public advised to seek designated drivers to stay safe and avoid DUI during CNY holiday

As get-togethers around Chinese New Year increase, individuals are advised to avoid driving under the influence (DUI) for their own safety and those of other road users

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/04 15:26

The designated driving service in Taipei has been made available by calling the taxi hailing number 0800-055850 (for landlines) and 55850 (for mobile

After drinking alcoholic beverages, revelers in Taipei City should employ one of the alternatives listed below as a way to go home safely:

1. Designated driving by companions: Select a sober companion as the driver.
2. Taxi: Call the toll-free number 0800-055-850 (landline) or 55850 (mobile) for cab service.
3. Designated driving by taxi drivers: Book a cab driver who will visit the location of the intoxicated customer and drive him/her home safely.

Taipei City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) noted that it had negotiated with the city’s taxi companies regarding designated driving charges, and the service providers agreed to charge no more than NT$1,000 for a ride with a distance less than 10 km. A cap of NT$100 for every 2 km exceeding the 10 km limit is also in place.

According to the DOT, the designated driving service in Taipei has been made available by calling the taxi hailing number 0800-055850 (for landlines) and 55850 (for mobile phones).

The DIT said drivers caught DUI with breadth alcohol test levels exceeding 0.15 will be fined between NT$15,000 and NT$90,000 for breaking the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, and those whose test result exceeds 0.25 will face charges of Offenses against Public Safety.

 
