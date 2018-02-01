The Latest: NKorean athletes arrive in SKorea for Olympics

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korean athletes arriving in South Korea to participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

North Korean skiers and skaters have arrived at a South Korean airport to participate in the Winter Olympics that has brought a temporary lull in tensions surrounding the North's nuclear program.

The North's 32-member delegation on Thursday included 10 athletes who were invited to participate in the alpine and cross-country skiing, figure skating and shot-track speed skating events at the Pyeongchang Games.

Twelve North Korean female ice hockey players are already in the South practicing with their South Korean teammates for a unified Olympic team.

The Koreas have been planning several conciliatory gestures during the Olympics Seoul sees as an opportunity to revive meaningful communication with the North after a period of animosity and diplomatic stalemate over its nuclear weapons and missiles program.

The Olympics start on Feb. 9.