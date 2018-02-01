28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Twenty-eight Russian athletes have had their Olympic doping bans overturned, throwing the International Olympic Committee's policy on Russian doping into turmoil.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Thursday that evidence was "insufficient" that the 28 — including several medalists — had broken anti-doping rules at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

The 28 who had their bans lifted could now seek late entry into the Pyeongchang Games, which open Feb. 9.

Eleven more were ruled to have been guilty of doping, but had lifetime bans cut to a ban from the Pyeongchang Games alone.

The IOC has already invited 169 Russians to the Pyeonchang Olympics under a neutral flag, but may now be forced to allow in athletes it deems dopers, eight days before the Games begin.

It wasn't immediately clear how many of the 28 Russians would now seek to compete. Some have already retired from competitive sports.