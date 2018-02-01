Suns guard Isaiah Canaan breaks ankle in gruesome injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Suns guard Isaiah Canaan has broken his left ankle in a gruesome injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

The backup point guard's ankle gave way on a baseline drive to the basket in the final seconds of the first quarter Wednesday night. His foot was pointing in the wrong direction as he tumbled to the court, and there were groans from the crowd and looks of shock from his Phoenix teammates as trainers rushed to him.

Canaan was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off the court.

In his fifth NBA season, Canaan was signed by the Suns on Dec. 13 after being waived by Houston on Oct. 28.

___

