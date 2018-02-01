Trier, Ayton lead No. 9 Arizona over Washington State 100-72

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Allonzo Trier added 24 points as No. 9 Arizona beat cold-shooting Washington State 100-72 on Wednesday night to remain in first place in the Pac-12.

Rawle Alkins scored 16 points for Arizona (19-4, 9-1 Pac-12), which has won seven games in a row. The Wildcats have lost just one time since Nov. 24.

Robert Franks scored 25 points for Washington State (9-12, 1-8), which has dropped 13 in a row to Arizona. It was the Cougars' first home game since Jan. 13.

Arizona shot 61 percent in the game, while Washington State managed just 41 percent, and was only up that high because of a late spurt.

This one was over early.

With the score tied at 20, Arizona went on a 25-5 run over the next seven minutes to build a 45-25 lead. Alkins hit three consecutive 3-pointers during that run, while the Cougars made just 2 of 14 field goals during one stretch.

Arizona led 53-34 at halftime after holding the Cougars to three field goals in the final 12 minutes of the half. The Wildcats outshot the Cougars 67 percent to 33 percent in the first.

Ayton scored the first seven points of the second half for Arizona, and the Wildcats used a 20-2 run to push their lead to 75-40.

Washington State's shooting woes continued in the second as they went long stretches without a field goal.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats have won 16 of their past 17 games, losing only at Colorado on Jan. 6. Trier and Ayton both came in averaging better than 19 points per game. Ayton also averages 10.7 rebounds.

Washington State: The Cougars are shooting .386 from 3-point range and are third in the nation with 11.6 made 3-pointers per game. The Cougars came in with an all-time record of 7-129 against teams ranked in the Top 10. They have slumped since winning the Wooden Legacy early in the season, dropping seven of their previous eight games.

UP NEXT

Arizona plays at Washington on Saturday.

Washington State hosts No. 25 Arizona State on Sunday.

