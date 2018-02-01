|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|50
|34
|13
|3
|71
|176
|128
|17-5-1
|17-8-2
|9-3-1
|Boston
|48
|29
|11
|8
|66
|157
|119
|16-6-4
|13-5-4
|10-1-2
|Washington
|50
|30
|15
|5
|65
|155
|141
|19-7-1
|11-8-4
|9-4-3
|Toronto
|52
|29
|18
|5
|63
|167
|146
|14-8-2
|15-10-3
|6-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|52
|28
|21
|3
|59
|156
|155
|18-7-1
|10-14-2
|10-4-0
|New Jersey
|49
|25
|16
|8
|58
|147
|147
|13-8-3
|12-8-5
|5-6-1
|Columbus
|50
|27
|19
|4
|58
|133
|140
|16-8-1
|11-11-3
|8-5-2
|Philadelphia
|50
|24
|18
|8
|56
|144
|146
|13-9-4
|11-9-4
|5-3-4
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|25
|20
|5
|55
|153
|151
|17-8-3
|8-12-2
|7-6-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|25
|22
|5
|55
|173
|189
|13-8-3
|12-14-2
|7-7-1
|Carolina
|50
|23
|19
|8
|54
|139
|155
|11-7-4
|12-12-4
|6-5-3
|Detroit
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|128
|147
|11-10-7
|9-11-1
|6-9-2
|Florida
|48
|20
|22
|6
|46
|136
|159
|11-8-3
|9-14-3
|6-4-1
|Montreal
|50
|20
|24
|6
|46
|130
|159
|12-10-5
|8-14-1
|9-6-2
|Ottawa
|48
|15
|24
|9
|39
|125
|168
|9-11-5
|6-13-4
|5-8-3
|Buffalo
|50
|14
|27
|9
|37
|115
|166
|6-13-3
|8-14-6
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|49
|33
|12
|4
|70
|168
|130
|19-3-2
|14-9-2
|12-1-1
|Winnipeg
|51
|30
|13
|8
|68
|167
|137
|18-3-1
|12-10-7
|7-5-2
|Nashville
|48
|29
|12
|7
|65
|146
|125
|16-5-3
|13-7-4
|10-4-2
|St. Louis
|52
|31
|18
|3
|65
|151
|131
|18-10-0
|13-8-3
|7-4-1
|San Jose
|50
|26
|16
|8
|60
|146
|140
|14-7-3
|12-9-5
|12-2-3
|Dallas
|51
|28
|19
|4
|60
|155
|137
|17-8-1
|11-11-3
|7-10-0
|Minnesota
|50
|27
|18
|5
|59
|147
|142
|17-4-4
|10-14-1
|8-8-0
|Los Angeles
|50
|27
|18
|5
|59
|142
|121
|12-9-3
|15-9-2
|6-9-3
|Anaheim
|51
|25
|17
|9
|59
|144
|142
|14-9-3
|11-8-6
|8-5-5
|Colorado
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|160
|143
|18-7-1
|9-11-3
|7-6-1
|Calgary
|50
|25
|17
|8
|58
|139
|139
|12-12-3
|13-5-5
|8-6-3
|Chicago
|50
|24
|19
|7
|55
|148
|137
|12-10-3
|12-9-4
|6-7-2
|Edmonton
|49
|22
|24
|3
|47
|135
|157
|11-13-1
|11-11-2
|10-2-0
|Vancouver
|50
|20
|24
|6
|46
|131
|162
|9-13-3
|11-11-3
|5-9-1
|Arizona
|50
|12
|29
|9
|33
|118
|172
|6-15-3
|6-14-6
|1-7-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, SO
Pittsburgh 5, San Jose 2
Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Anaheim 3, Boston 1
Carolina 2, Ottawa 1
New Jersey 3, Buffalo 1
Winnipeg 3, Tampa Bay 1
St. Louis 3, Montreal 1
Chicago 2, Nashville 1
Los Angeles 3, Dallas 0
Vegas 4, Calgary 2
Vancouver 4, Colorado 3, OT
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Detroit 2, San Jose 1, SO
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
|Thursday's Games
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.