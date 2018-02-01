  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/01 11:19
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 50 34 13 3 71 176 128
Boston 48 29 11 8 66 157 119
Washington 49 29 15 5 63 150 138
Toronto 52 29 18 5 63 167 146
Pittsburgh 52 28 21 3 59 156 155
New Jersey 49 25 16 8 58 147 147
Columbus 50 27 19 4 58 133 140
Philadelphia 49 24 17 8 56 141 141
N.Y. Rangers 50 25 20 5 55 153 151
N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 173 189
Carolina 50 23 19 8 54 139 155
Florida 48 20 22 6 46 136 159
Detroit 48 19 21 8 46 126 146
Montreal 50 20 24 6 46 130 159
Ottawa 48 15 24 9 39 125 168
Buffalo 50 14 27 9 37 115 166
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 49 33 12 4 70 168 130
Winnipeg 51 30 13 8 68 167 137
Nashville 48 29 12 7 65 146 125
St. Louis 52 31 18 3 65 151 131
Dallas 51 28 19 4 60 155 137
San Jose 49 26 16 7 59 145 138
Minnesota 50 27 18 5 59 147 142
Los Angeles 50 27 18 5 59 142 121
Anaheim 51 25 17 9 59 144 142
Colorado 49 27 18 4 58 160 143
Calgary 50 25 17 8 58 139 139
Chicago 50 24 19 7 55 148 137
Edmonton 49 22 24 3 47 135 157
Vancouver 50 20 24 6 46 131 162
Arizona 50 12 29 9 33 118 172

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, SO

Pittsburgh 5, San Jose 2

Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Anaheim 3, Boston 1

Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 3, Buffalo 1

Winnipeg 3, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 3, Montreal 1

Chicago 2, Nashville 1

Los Angeles 3, Dallas 0

Vegas 4, Calgary 2

Vancouver 4, Colorado 3, OT

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

San Jose at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.