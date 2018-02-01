  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/01 10:55
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 36 15 .706
Toronto 34 15 .694 1
Philadelphia 24 23 .511 10
New York 23 28 .451 13
Brooklyn 18 33 .353 18
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 29 21 .580
Washington 28 22 .560 1
Charlotte 21 29 .420 8
Orlando 15 35 .300 14
Atlanta 15 36 .294 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 29 20 .592
Indiana 29 23 .558
Milwaukee 27 22 .551 2
Detroit 23 26 .469 6
Chicago 18 32 .360 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 13 .735
San Antonio 34 19 .642 4
New Orleans 27 23 .540
Memphis 18 32 .360 18½
Dallas 16 35 .314 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 22 .593
Oklahoma City 30 21 .588 ½
Portland 28 22 .560 2
Denver 26 25 .510
Utah 22 28 .440 8
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 40 11 .784
L.A. Clippers 25 25 .500 14½
L.A. Lakers 19 31 .380 20½
Phoenix 17 34 .333 23
Sacramento 16 34 .320 23½

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 102, Oklahoma City 96

New York 111, Brooklyn 95

Toronto 109, Minnesota 104

Detroit 125, Cleveland 114

Houston 114, Orlando 107

Sacramento 114, New Orleans 103

San Antonio 106, Denver 104

Utah 129, Golden State 99

Portland 104, L.A. Clippers 96

Wednesday's Games

Indiana 105, Memphis 101

Orlando 127, L.A. Lakers 105

Charlotte 123, Atlanta 110

Miami at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Boston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.