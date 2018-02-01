|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|36
|15
|.706
|—
|Toronto
|34
|15
|.694
|1
|Philadelphia
|24
|23
|.511
|10
|New York
|23
|28
|.451
|13
|Brooklyn
|18
|33
|.353
|18
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Washington
|28
|22
|.560
|1
|Charlotte
|21
|29
|.420
|8
|Orlando
|15
|35
|.300
|14
|Atlanta
|15
|36
|.294
|14½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|29
|20
|.592
|—
|Indiana
|29
|23
|.558
|1½
|Milwaukee
|27
|22
|.551
|2
|Detroit
|23
|26
|.469
|6
|Chicago
|18
|32
|.360
|11½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|13
|.735
|—
|San Antonio
|34
|19
|.642
|4
|New Orleans
|27
|23
|.540
|9½
|Memphis
|18
|32
|.360
|18½
|Dallas
|16
|35
|.314
|21
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Oklahoma City
|30
|21
|.588
|½
|Portland
|28
|22
|.560
|2
|Denver
|26
|25
|.510
|4½
|Utah
|22
|28
|.440
|8
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|40
|11
|.784
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|25
|25
|.500
|14½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|31
|.380
|20½
|Phoenix
|17
|34
|.333
|23
|Sacramento
|16
|34
|.320
|23½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Washington 102, Oklahoma City 96
New York 111, Brooklyn 95
Toronto 109, Minnesota 104
Detroit 125, Cleveland 114
Houston 114, Orlando 107
Sacramento 114, New Orleans 103
San Antonio 106, Denver 104
Utah 129, Golden State 99
Portland 104, L.A. Clippers 96
|Wednesday's Games
Indiana 105, Memphis 101
Orlando 127, L.A. Lakers 105
Charlotte 123, Atlanta 110
Miami at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Boston, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.