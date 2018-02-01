Winter mountain traffic updates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low temperatures and high humidity brought sleet and snow flurries on Datun Mountain and relentless snow on Taipingshan Mountain last night.

Yilan District

Snow began to fall in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreational Area in Yilan District last night and has yet to let up, according to CNA.

The Ministry of Forestry suggests that tourists should not attempt to drive or climb the mountain right now, as deciphering the depth of snowy areas can be difficult, and suggests drivers in the surrounding areas exercise extreme caution.



(Image from CNA)

The Ministry of Forestry said that 8 cm (3 in) of snow fell on Taipingshan around the 2,000 km above sea level mark as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Around 8 p.m. yesterday snow fell around the 1,150 km above sea level mark.

Yangmingshan District

Last night Dautun Mountain received light sleet around the 1,000 km above sea level mark, according to CNA.

Initially chained vehicles were released onto Yangmingshan district roads and a first level traffic supervision plan was implemented to control the flow of traffic along the roads in preparation for dangerous conditions.



(Image from CNA)

By this morning, however, the sleet had faded and did not leave behind dangerous, icy conditions. The Department of Transportation said that beginning at 8 a.m. today, traffic on Yangde Boulevard (仰德大道) will be managed like a regular weekend day.

Traffic is steady in the area as of early afternoon today.