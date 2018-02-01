Bond set for Polish-born doctor jailed for 1992 misdemeanors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — An immigration judge in Detroit has set bond at $10,000 for a Polish-born Michigan doctor arrested last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials because of two misdemeanor convictions about 25 years ago.

WWMT-TV reports Lukasz Niec was able to post bond and is expected to be released Thursday from the Calhoun County Jail.

ICE officials said Niec was arrested Jan. 16 for "administrative immigration violations" and that the 43-year-old can be deported for those 1992 convictions — malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen goods. They date back to when he was in high school.

Niec came to the U.S. legally as a young child.

Relatives say he pleaded guilty through a state program designed to help young offenders and was told it wouldn't be used in a deportation.

WOOD-TV reports Niec's next hearing is Feb. 22.