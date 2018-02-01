Taiwanese bakers compete at “Masters de la Boulangerie” championship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of Saturday, 18 master chefs bake-it-out at the Masters Boulangerie bread baking competition in Paris, including three Taiwanese contenders, reported CNA.

Only 18 bakers from across the world rose to the top for this exclusive competition and each is competing for the title of WORLD MASTER BAKER.



(Image from Masters de la Boulangerie Facebook)

Chefs will compete in one of the three categories: Nutritional Bread Making, Gourmet Baking, and Artistic Bread Making. Taiwan is the only country represented in each category.



(CNA image)

So far Taiwanese baker Hsieh Chung-yu (謝忠祐) has competed in the Nutritional Bread Making section.



(Image from Masters de la Boulangerie Facebook)

Chung wowed judges with his complex butterfly loaf. He used beetroot powder and cocoa to create intricate color variations in the butterfly wings.



(Image from Masters de la Boulangerie Facebook)

Chung told CNA that he has been preparing for this competition for over nine months and it was not until two months ago that he decided upon a strategy for the competition.

The coming days will see Chen Yu-chich compete in the Gourmet Baking category and Wang Peng-chieh compete in the Artistic Bread Making category.



(Image from Masters de la Boulangerie website)



(Image from Masters de la Boulangerie website)



(Image from Masters de la Boulangerie website)