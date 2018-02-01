Australia secret service secures mislaid papers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian secret service officers have secured thousands of classified documents that were sold with two second-hand filing cabinets.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. representatives say Australian Security Intelligence Organization officials entered the broadcaster's bureaus in Parliament House in the capital Canberra and in Brisbane city with safes early Thursday.

Both the secret service and the ABC have access to the safes that remain on ABC premises. The documents were found in two filing cabinets sold from a Canberra second-hand furniture store.

ABC director Gaven Morris says the Cabinet documents were secured as a result of negotiations between lawyers for the ABC and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's department.

Turnbull says police are involved in his department's investigation into how the papers were mislaid.