Leganes salvages Copa draw with Sevilla goalkeeper's mistake

MADRID (AP) — Leganes boosted its chances of reaching the Copa del Rey final for the first time by salvaging a 1-1 draw against Sevilla on Wednesday, netting the equalizer after a mistake by Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Sevilla opened the scoring in the first leg with Luis Muriel after a counterattack midway through the first half at Butarque Stadium, but the hosts evened the match shortly after halftime. Rico missed the ball while trying to punch it away just in front of goal, allowing defender Dimitrios Siovas to easily find the net with a header.

Rico complained of a foul after apparent contact with Siovas.

Leganes, a club based just south of Madrid, eliminated Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. It had never reached the last eight of the Copa in the team's 89-year history.

Sevilla, a five-time Copa winner, is trying to return to the final for the first time since it was beaten by Barcelona in 2016.

