Main Democratic political committee lags GOP in fundraising

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic National Committee lags its GOP counterpart in fundraising despite the left's grass-roots energy since President Donald Trump's election.

But financial disclosure reports at the start of this election year also show other Democratic groups and many individual candidates are in stronger positions.

The Republican National Committee raised $132.5 million in 2017 and ended the year with almost $39 million on hand and no debt. The Democratic committee took in $66 million and had $6.5 million in cash available, but also owed $6.1 million.

Republicans believe their financial advantage will mean a superior campaign organization as they defend their majorities in Congress.

Democrats say they'll have the resources to win.

Their House campaign committee outraised its GOP counterpart in 2017, and several vulnerable Democratic senators have fundraising edges.