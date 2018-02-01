  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/02/01 06:51
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 25 22 2 1 73 18 68
Man United 25 16 5 4 49 18 53
Liverpool 25 14 8 3 57 29 50
Chelsea 25 15 5 5 45 19 50
Tottenham 25 14 6 5 49 22 48
Arsenal 25 12 6 7 46 34 42
Burnley 25 9 8 8 20 22 35
Leicester 25 9 7 9 37 34 34
Everton 25 8 7 10 28 40 31
Bournemouth 25 7 7 11 28 36 28
Watford 25 7 6 12 33 44 27
West Ham 25 6 9 10 31 43 27
Crystal Palace 25 6 8 11 23 38 26
Newcastle 25 6 6 13 23 35 24
Brighton 25 5 9 11 18 34 24
Stoke 25 6 6 13 25 50 24
Huddersfield 25 6 6 13 19 44 24
Southampton 25 4 11 10 25 36 23
Swansea 25 6 5 14 18 36 23
West Brom 25 3 11 11 19 34 20
Tuesday, Jan. 30

Swansea 3, Arsenal 1

West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 1

Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 3

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Newcastle 1, Burnley 1

Chelsea 0, Bournemouth 3

Southampton 1, Brighton 1

Everton 2, Leicester 1

Man City 3, West Brom 0

Tottenham 2, Man United 0

Stoke 0, Watford 0

Saturday, Feb. 3

Burnley vs. Man City 1230 GMT

Man United vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

West Brom vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Leicester vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Brighton vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Everton 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 4

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle 1415 GMT

Liverpool vs. Tottenham 1630 GMT

Monday, Feb. 5

Watford vs. Chelsea 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 29 20 5 4 51 22 65
Derby 29 15 9 5 44 23 54
Aston Villa 29 15 8 6 43 25 53
Cardiff 28 15 6 7 40 25 51
Bristol City 29 14 9 6 42 32 51
Fulham 29 13 9 7 49 35 48
Sheffield United 29 14 4 11 42 33 46
Middlesbrough 29 13 6 10 38 27 45
Preston 29 11 12 6 35 28 45
Leeds 29 13 5 11 40 33 44
Brentford 29 11 10 8 42 36 43
Ipswich 29 12 4 13 41 41 40
Norwich 29 11 7 11 29 33 40
Millwall 29 8 11 10 33 33 35
Nottingham Forest 29 11 2 16 35 46 35
Sheffield Wednesday 29 7 12 10 30 34 33
QPR 29 8 9 12 31 42 33
Reading 29 8 8 13 33 37 32
Barnsley 29 6 9 14 29 43 27
Birmingham 29 7 6 16 19 40 27
Hull 29 5 11 13 39 45 26
Bolton 28 6 8 14 26 46 26
Sunderland 29 5 10 14 31 50 25
Burton Albion 29 6 6 17 22 55 24
Tuesday, Jan. 30

Birmingham 3, Sunderland 1

Millwall 0, Derby 0

Nottingham Forest 0, Preston 3

Sheffield United 0, Aston Villa 1

Hull 0, Leeds 0

Middlesbrough 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Burton Albion 1, Reading 3

Friday, Feb. 2

Bolton vs. Bristol City 2000 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 3

Sunderland vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United 1730 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 27 18 6 3 53 13 60
Blackburn 29 17 8 4 54 27 59
Shrewsbury 28 17 7 4 37 20 58
Scunthorpe 30 14 9 7 42 30 51
Bradford 30 15 3 12 44 45 48
Rotherham 29 14 5 10 48 36 47
Charlton 28 13 7 8 37 33 46
Peterborough 28 12 7 9 46 37 43
Portsmouth 29 13 3 13 34 33 42
Gillingham 29 10 10 9 34 32 40
Bristol Rovers 29 12 3 14 42 45 39
Oxford United 29 10 8 11 44 43 38
Plymouth 30 10 8 12 33 39 38
Doncaster 30 9 10 11 34 35 37
Fleetwood Town 29 10 6 13 40 45 36
AFC Wimbledon 28 9 7 12 28 31 34
Southend 29 9 7 13 35 49 34
Walsall 28 8 9 11 35 41 33
Blackpool 29 8 9 12 34 40 33
Northampton 30 9 6 15 28 50 33
Milton Keynes Dons 28 7 9 12 29 40 30
Oldham 30 7 8 15 41 55 29
Rochdale 26 4 10 12 26 37 22
Bury 28 5 5 18 21 43 20
Tuesday, Jan. 30

Rochdale vs. Wigan ppd.

Blackburn 3, Walsall 1

Saturday, Feb. 3

Portsmouth vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT

Bury vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 30 18 6 6 66 30 60
Wycombe 29 15 7 7 55 40 52
Notts County 29 14 9 6 48 32 51
Exeter 28 16 3 9 40 33 51
Coventry 29 15 5 9 34 21 50
Mansfield Town 29 13 11 5 43 32 50
Swindon 29 16 2 11 45 40 50
Accrington Stanley 28 15 4 9 48 34 49
Lincoln City 29 13 9 7 41 28 48
Newport County 30 12 10 8 41 36 46
Colchester 30 11 10 9 40 37 43
Crawley Town 30 12 6 12 32 35 42
Carlisle 29 11 8 10 39 37 41
Stevenage 30 10 8 12 38 41 38
Cambridge United 29 10 8 11 28 39 38
Cheltenham 30 9 8 13 40 45 35
Grimsby Town 31 9 8 14 28 43 35
Port Vale 30 9 6 15 34 41 33
Yeovil 29 8 7 14 41 50 31
Morecambe 30 7 9 14 29 41 30
Crewe 29 9 2 18 34 49 29
Chesterfield 30 7 6 17 30 53 27
Forest Green 30 7 5 18 31 53 26
Barnet 29 5 7 17 28 43 22
Tuesday, Jan. 30

Luton Town 2, Wycombe 3

Yeovil 3, Grimsby Town 0

Lincoln City 3, Newport County 1

Stevenage 0, Swindon 1

Coventry 3, Cambridge United 1

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Exeter 2, Forest Green 0

Saturday, Feb. 3

Chesterfield vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon 1945 GMT