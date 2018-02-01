Sociedad signs Mexico defender Moreno in quiet day in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad signed veteran Mexico defender Hector Moreno on a day without major transfers involving Spain's top clubs.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid did not add any major players to their squads as the transfer window closed on Wednesday.

Real Sociedad signed the 30-year-old Moreno from Roma in a deal reportedly worth 6 million euros ($7.4 million). He is joining the Basque Country club until 2021.

Moreno arrived to replace defender Inigo Martinez. He left for Athletic Bilbao to fill the absence of Frenchman Aymeric Laporte, who this week joined Manchester City in a transfer worth 65 million euros ($80 million).

Moreno has 89 appearances with Mexico's national team.

Sevilla secured former Barcelona forward Sandro Ramirez on loan from Everton. It had already brought in Mexico defender Miguel Layun from Porto and midfielder Roque Mesa from Swansea.

Six players from Saudi Arabia were signed by Spanish clubs on loans until the end of the season as part of a partnership between La Liga and the Saudi Arabian football federation to develop soccer in Saudi Arabia.

Three of those players — Salem Al Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad and Yahya El Shehri — helped Saudi Arabia qualify for the World Cup in Russia. They will play for Villarreal, Levante and Leganes, respectively. The three other players joined lower-tiered clubs.

Barcelona had already signed Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and Colombia defender Yerry Mina from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

Atletico Madrid had added Diego Costa and Victor "Vitolo" Machin earlier in the month after its transfer ban from FIFA was lifted. Midfielder Augusto Fernandez left the club to join Chinese soccer.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga