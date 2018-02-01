Newcastle and Burnley extend winless runs with 1-1 draw

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Burnley struck late to extend Newcastle's winless run at home in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Substitute Sam Vokes' header rebounded in off Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow with five minutes remaining after new signing Kenedy appeared to have inspired the Magpies to victory.

The Brazilian, who has joined on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, won a penalty that was subsequently missed, before setting up Jamaal Lascelles for the opening goal in the 65th minute.

Newcastle has now failed to win at St James' Park in eight Premier League games and is one of four teams just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Kenedy made an immediate impact as he won a penalty just 34 minutes into his Newcastle career, drawing a foul from Phil Bardsley only for Joselu to see his tame effort saved by Nick Pope.

It was Newcastle captain Lascelles who was the eventual beneficiary of Kenedy's persistence, heading home a perfectly placed corner.

Just five minutes from the end, Newcastle was unlucky to be denied its first home league victory since October. Vokes' header hit the crossbar, before bouncing in via a deflection off the helpless Darlow.

Burnley hasn't won in eight Premier League games, but ended a three-match losing streak and moves up to seventh in the table.