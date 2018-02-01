Two earthquakes hit Hualien

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to an earthquake report by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), two earthquakes struck Hualien County this morning before dawn.

The earthquakes hit roughly a minute apart, first at 3:30 a.m. then at 3:31 a.m. and measured 4.6 and 4.3 respectively on the Richter scale. The quakes hit at the depth of 15.2km (9.4 mi) and 11.2km, respectively, according to CNA.



The greatest seismic intensity, or severity of the ground shaking, recorded from the 4.6 magnitude earthquake was as follows: Taroko Gorge level 5, Nan’ao level 4, Hualien City level 2, Hehuan Mountain level 2, and Techi level 2.

The greatest seismic intensity for the 4.3 magnitude earthquake was as follows: Taroko Gorge level 5, Hualien City level 1, Techi level 1, and Yilan City level 1.