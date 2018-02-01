Bournemouth stuns Chelsea with 3-0 win in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Bournemouth sprung a huge surprise by beating Chelsea 3-0 away in the Premier League on Wednesday thanks to three goals in a 16-minute spell in the second half.

Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and former Chelsea player Nathan Ake scored the goals to condemn the hosts to a first loss at Stamford Bridge in all competitions since September.

Chelsea dropped to fourth place, behind Liverpool on goal difference, and is in a real fight to qualify for the Champions League a season after winning the Premier League by seven points.

Just a week ago, Chelsea was also eliminated from the League Cup by Arsenal in the semifinals and Antonio Conte's second season in charge is proving much tougher than his first.

After Tiemoue Bakayoko lost possession, Wilson exchanged a one-two and swept home his finish for the opening goal in the 51st minute.

Wilson set up Stanislas for the second goal in the 64th, and Ake scored from close range three minutes later.