Racism allegations against Louisiana sheriff delay lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New allegations of racism and improper behavior against a Louisiana sheriff have delayed a civil trial involving a man who was fatally shot while handcuffed.

The trial had been scheduled to start next week.

Relatives of Victor White III sued Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal and a deputy. The 22-year-old man was handcuffed behind his back in the rear of a patrol car when he died in March 2014.

Lawyers for White's family say a former sheriff's office employee told them that Ackal referred to black people as "gorillas" and gave coded instructions for writing reports to justify beatings of detainees.

Hanna delayed the trial to give Ackal's lawyer time to question the witness.

A lawyer for Ackal and the deputy didn't respond to an email seeking comment.