In 'Girlfriends,' women get the pain, laughs, no Botox

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The new series "Girlfriends" features a rare trio of starring characters: women aged 50-plus.

The British series, debuting this week on the Acorn TV streaming service, stars Phyllis Logan, Miranda Richardson and Zoe Wanamaker.

They're longtime friends facing mid-life crises, including a husband's suspicious death and a wayward son out of jail and back home.

There are younger male and female characters in "Girlfriends," including Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the "Harry Potter" movie franchise.

But the show belongs to its three stars, including Logan, who was the admirable housekeeper Mrs. Hughes in "Downton Abbey."