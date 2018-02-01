The Latest: Regulator: We weren't told of Wynn settlement

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on Massachusetts Gaming Commission review of Wynn casino license (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

A Massachusetts Gaming Commission investigator says information about a $7.5 million settlement was kept from Massachusetts officials when they were reviewing the suitability of casino magnate Steve Wynn in 2013 as his company sought a casino license in the state.

Karen Wells made the statement Wednesday as the commission opened its investigation into a report by The Wall Street Journal that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston, has denied the allegations.

Commission Chairman Stephen Crosby said that any decision, including possibly revoking the license, will be based on facts gleaned during the commission's ongoing probe.

8:53

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will receive an update on an investigation Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says if the allegations are true, Wynn would "fail to meet the suitability standard under the state gaming law."

Gambling regulators in Nevada said Tuesday they are also investigating Wynn.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement. Wynn has denied the allegations.

Under the 2011 Massachusetts casino law, a license can be suspended or revoked if a licensee is found "unsuitable to operate a gaming establishment."