USA Hockey won't name replacement for late GM Jim Johannson

USA Hockey will not replace Jim Johannson as general manager after he died unexpectedly at his home at age 53 on the eve of the Olympics.

Executive director Pat Kelleher says "there will only be one general manager" of the team after Johannson selected the coaching staff and 25-man roster for the first U.S. Olympic men's hockey team without NHL players since 1994. Kelleher says director of player personnel Ben Smith will fill Johannson's duties in South Korea.

Johannson was in the midst of his most high-profile role in his 17 years at USA Hockey when he died Jan. 21, less than three weeks after the roster was announced. He has been responsible for many world junior and world championship teams in the past several years.

