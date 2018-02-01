John Krasinkski's 'A Quiet Place' to open SXSW Film Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — The 25th South by Southwest Film Festival will kick off with John Krasinski's third directorial effort: the supernatural thriller "A Quiet Place."

The Austin, Texas, festival announced its slate Wednesday, starting with the opening selection of Krasinksi's film, which stars himself and Emily Blunt, his wife.

The festival is known for its robust genre selections and expansive indie offerings. The 2018 edition is full of both.

Premiering in Austin will be the Leslie Mann-John Cena comedy, "Blockers," about parents trying to keep their daughters from losing their virginity; "You Can Choose Your Family," with Jim Gaffigan as a father with a secret family; and "Boundaries," starring Christopher Plummer as a pot-dealing grandfather.