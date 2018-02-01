Business events scheduled for Thursday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday:

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases fourth-quarter productivity data, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for January, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases construction spending for December, 10 a.m.

DETROIT — Automakers release vehicle sales for January.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Visa Inc. Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.