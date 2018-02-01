Marchesa cancels New York Fashion Week show

NEW YORK (AP) — The luxe womenswear brand owned by the estranged wife of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has canceled its show at New York Fashion Week.

The Marchesa show was scheduled to take place on Feb. 14. In a brief statement Wednesday, Marchesa says its collection will be presented in a different format than a traditional runway show or presentation.

The brand has been a mainstay of red carpets for years. But there's been a Marchesa blackout since Weinstein was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment. He is being investigated by police in New York and California for rape.

Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman, left him shortly after the allegations arose last year. She firmly condemned Weinstein's alleged actions but has been mum about Marchesa.