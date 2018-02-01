Experts talk about cruising: Trends, issues and tips

MIAMI (AP) — What are the latest cruise trends? Have Caribbean ports recovered post-hurricane? What about the old saying that cruises are for the "overfed, the newlywed and the nearly dead"?

Three experts discussed these issues and more Jan. 4 in Miami aboard the Seabourn Sojourn. The panel was taped for The Associated Press' "Get Outta Here!" podcast. Panelists were CruiseCritic.com's Carolyn Spencer Brown, Miami Herald business editor Jane Wooldridge and Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald, chairman of the Cruise Lines International Association.

The experts said small ships are booming, but a number of new large ships debut this year, too, reflecting demand.

They also said Caribbean ports impacted by hurricanes have reopened.

As for cruise stereotypes, today's ships have healthy eating and fitness options, and millennials are showing interest in cruising.