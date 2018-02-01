  1. Home
Golden age of ocean travel celebrated at London museum

By  Associated Press
2018/02/01 00:45

LONDON (AP) — Visitors to London will soon be able to enjoy the golden age of ocean travel at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The "Ocean Liners: Speed and Style" exhibit is billed as the first ever to explore the design and cultural impact of the great passenger ships that linked the United States and Europe.

Among the items on display are a Cartier tiara recovered from the Lusitania, which sank in 1915, and a panel fragment from the Titanic's first class lounge. There is also an Art Deco interior panel from the famed French liner Normandie.

Director Tristram Hunt said the museum has been collecting ship-related objects for more than a century.

The exhibit opens Saturday and will run until June 10.