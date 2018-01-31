  1. Home
Sweet job: Trio of judges select Vermont's best maple syrup

By LISA RATHKE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/31 23:25

In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 photo, maple syrup entries rated as excellent sit on a table at the Vermont Farm Show in Essex Junction, Vt. Each year a

In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 photo, a panel judges maple syrup entries at the annual Vermont Farm Show in Essex Junction, Vt. Each year a panel of ju

In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 photo, a judge reviews the color of a maple syrup entry in an annual contest at the Vermont Farm Show in Essex Junction,

In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 photo, Matthew Gordon, executive director of the Vermont Sugar Makers' Association, tests the flavor of a maple syrup en

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — In the leading maple syrup producing state in the country, Vermont residents take their pancake topping seriously, and so do the judges at the annual maple contest at the Vermont Farm Show.

On Monday, a panel of three judges sampled dozens of syrups from producers around the state.

And judging is far more than a sugar buzz.

First, a judge tested the syrup for density — its sugar content. Then, the panel judged the syrup for its color, based on what type of syrup it is: golden, amber, dark or very dark. And finally, they tasted them for flavor.

This year's best in show went to Howard Beaupre, Sr., of Milton, Vermont, for his amber syrup.