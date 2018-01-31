NOAA launching investigation into minke whale deaths

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government says there will be an investigation into a spate of deaths of a whale species along the East Coast last year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the deaths of minke whales will be investigated. The minkes is a widely distributed species of baleen whale, which is a group of large whales that also includes the blue whale and right whale.

NOAA will discuss the deaths of the whales at an afternoon news conference Wednesday. The agency is treating it as an "unusual mortality event." The agency has also investigated multiple deaths of humpback and right whales recently.

The minke is more abundant than some other whale species that have been threatened by die-offs. They are a favorite of whale watchers.