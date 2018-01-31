Hillary Clinton expresses regret over not firing adviser

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton is expressing regret about allowing a senior campaign adviser to keep his job after another worker complained in 2007 that he had behaved inappropriately.

Clinton put out a lengthy Facebook post Tuesday night saying that she wouldn't have let adviser Burns Strider keep his job on her 2008 presidential campaign if she had it to do over again.

She says that she took steps short of firing him that included demotion, docking his pay, requiring counseling and separating him from the woman.

The New York Times reported last week that she declined to fire Strider despite her campaign manager's recommendations.

Clinton says she believed that the punishment was "severe" and that she also "believes in second chances."

She says that "sometimes they're squandered."