The Latest: Michigan State trustees name interim president

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the sexual abuse cases and investigations surrounding former sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Michigan State University trustees have named a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus as interim president as the school faces scathing criticism over its former sports doctor, Larry Nassar.

The school's Board of Trustees unanimously voted Wednesday to hire John Engler following last week's resignation of Lou Ann Simon.

Simon stepped down after Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexual abuse. He was accused of abusing young female athletes for decades under the guise of medical treatment while working for the university and USA Gymnastics.

Engler was Michigan governor from 1990 through 2002. After leaving office because of term limits, the 69-year-old Republican directed business groups in Washington.

Trustees also named another former governor, Democrat Jim Blanchard, to advise the school as it faces lawsuits filed by more than 100 girls and women and investigations by the state attorney general, the NCAA and Congress.

___

12:30 a.m.

Ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's return to court to face another prison sentence for molesting gymnasts could unfold much the same as a hearing last week in another Michigan county.

Judge Janice Cunningham has set aside several days for roughly 60 people who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in court. This time Nassar is to be confronted by gymnasts from an elite Michigan club run by an Olympic coach.

Last week Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

The hearing starting Wednesday in Eaton County centers on his assaults at Twistars, a Lansing-area gymnastics club that was run by 2012 Olympic coach John Geddert. Nassar admits penetrating three girls with his hands when he was supposed to be treating them for injuries.