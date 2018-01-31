Turkey: court orders Amnesty chair released from jail

ISTANBUL (AP) — A court in Istanbul has ruled for the release from jail of Amnesty International's Turkey chairman, Taner Kilic, pending a verdict in his trial.

Kilic, who was imprisoned in June, is accused of links to cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey says orchestrated the 2016 failed coup attempt. Kilic was accused of using an encrypted mobile messaging application allegedly employed by Gulen's network. Kilic denies the accusation.

The court ruled for Kilic's release on Wednesday on condition that he regularly report to a police station.

He is on trial with a group of 10 other activists detained in a police raid in July while attending a workshop on digital security. They were charged with belonging to and abetting terror organizations. The others of the group have already been released from jail.