Jaromir Jagr signs contract with his Czech hometown club

PRAGUE (AP) — NHL great Jaromir Jagr signed a deal Wednesday with a team he owns in the Czech Republic.

The move comes a couple days after the Calgary Flames placed the forward on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

The club confirmed the contract between Jagr and the Kladno Knights in the second-tier Czech league has been signed but no details have been immediately available. Jagr planned a news conference in Kladno for Thursday.

Kladno, just west of the capital Prague, is Jagr's hometown.

The 45-year-old Jagr had only a goal and six assists in 22 games for Calgary after signing a one-year, $1 million contract on Oct. 4 as an unrestricted free agent. He hasn't played since Dec. 31 because of what the team called a lower-body injury.

Jagr might play for the Knights as soon as Saturday but Kladno spokesman Vit Heral has not yet confirmed that.