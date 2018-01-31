Dutch court convicts man of helping stepmother take her life

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court has convicted a man for helping his ailing, 99-year-old stepmother to take her own life a decade ago, a case that has become a focal point in the fierce debate in the Netherlands about end-of-life issues.

The city court in Den Bosch gave Albert Heringa a suspended six-month sentence Wednesday, meaning he will not go to prison unless he commits another crime.

While euthanasia by a physician under strict conditions is legal in the Netherlands, helping someone take their own life is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine.

Heringa was convicted in 2013 of giving his stepmother, who took her own life in June 2008, "a combination of medicines." He was not punished, but an appeals court ordered a retrial.