Trump's clapping draws amusement, derision on social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's repeated clapping throughout his first State of the Union drew reactions from amusement to derision on social media.

Trump's applause during Tuesday night's address was audible over and over again as cameras cut away from the president and showed lawmakers and others offering varied levels of approval to his remarks.

Twitter users posted videos of Trump clapping for himself, with some noting that it became an annoying distraction. Others chimed in to question why the president would keep clapping for himself.

In the House chamber itself in Washington, majority Republicans led multiple rounds of enthusiastic applause during the speech. Democrats, meanwhile, provided a short spurt of polite applause for Trump as he entered the chamber, but offered muted reactions throughout the speech.