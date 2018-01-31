Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 31, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower;31;25;WSW;15;81%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, breezy;21;16;Partly sunny;22;16;NW;22;56%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;14;3;Mostly sunny;14;4;E;8;70%;5%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Turning out cloudy;17;11;Partly sunny, nice;18;9;NW;11;61%;55%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, mainly early;10;3;Cloudy with a shower;6;3;W;25;80%;81%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cold with sunshine;-8;-15;Mostly sunny, cold;-10;-16;NNE;11;64%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-3;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;NW;8;33%;25%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;-9;-24;Partly sunny, colder;-14;-24;S;11;93%;10%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;Mostly cloudy, humid;34;25;SE;10;65%;44%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;17;8;Clouds and sun;16;8;SSW;9;66%;6%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;26;21;Heavy rain, windy;23;19;W;38;85%;94%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;18;3;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;N;8;37%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;34;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;22;ESE;8;72%;74%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;30;13;E;11;31%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;33;23;Not as warm;28;20;ESE;11;58%;14%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;15;6;Rain tapering off;11;4;NW;16;74%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;4;-8;Partly sunny;4;-7;NNW;14;18%;3%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;13;1;Partly sunny, mild;14;7;SSE;12;63%;27%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little rain;9;3;Periods of sun;6;1;SW;17;65%;56%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;21;7;Mostly cloudy;21;7;ESE;9;66%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;27;20;Showers and t-storms;26;19;NNW;16;77%;81%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;7;2;A little rain;7;2;NW;9;86%;88%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;9;1;A passing shower;6;1;W;15;75%;81%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine;10;-3;Mostly sunny, mild;10;-1;W;8;72%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;8;4;A touch of rain;11;4;WNW;16;66%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;30;22;Sunny;31;23;NNE;10;58%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;31;18;Mostly cloudy;31;20;WNW;5;38%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;6;-2;Plenty of sunshine;7;-3;NNW;11;33%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;NNE;12;46%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;SSW;15;53%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;19;Sun and some clouds;25;19;ENE;6;65%;44%;8

Chennai, India;Sunny and nice;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;NE;9;55%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Milder;7;-4;Periods of sun;-2;-14;NW;26;46%;14%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NE;14;65%;76%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;5;2;Spotty showers;4;1;SSW;24;73%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;22;16;Breezy with some sun;21;16;N;26;78%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;22;11;Partly sunny;18;4;NE;16;55%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NE;18;72%;45%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;24;11;Hazy sun;26;11;NW;8;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;12;-4;Morning flurries;4;-3;ENE;12;66%;58%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Hazy sunshine;27;16;N;7;52%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;32;25;Spotty showers;31;24;WSW;12;73%;80%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;6;2;A brief shower;6;0;NW;33;75%;40%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;9;-3;Mostly sunny;9;-4;N;7;28%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with rain;16;13;Some sun, a shower;16;9;W;20;81%;66%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;14;8;Mostly sunny;17;9;SE;8;46%;7%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Variable cloudiness;26;17;A shower or t-storm;25;18;ENE;11;72%;66%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;24;17;Nice with some sun;26;20;E;15;55%;42%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;-2;-3;Breezy with snow;-1;-4;SW;30;96%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;32;24;Partly sunny;32;23;SSW;7;70%;12%;6

Hong Kong, China;Colder this morning;14;7;Mostly sunny;15;10;NE;14;51%;8%;5

Honolulu, United States;A touch of rain;27;23;Showers;28;23;S;24;73%;94%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;32;14;Sunny and nice;32;15;E;9;26%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;21;9;Hazy sun;23;8;NNW;10;63%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;11;5;Sunny and mild;15;10;SSW;13;68%;19%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;W;14;75%;68%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;29;20;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;N;10;55%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;25;16;A shower or t-storm;28;17;NW;12;54%;66%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;5;-7;Plenty of sunshine;7;-8;WNW;8;28%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Hazy sunshine;30;13;N;8;44%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;16;6;Partly sunny;19;6;SSE;7;67%;16%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;29;14;Sunny and nice;31;17;N;19;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;4;-2;Partly sunny;5;1;S;15;67%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;30;23;A shower or two;30;23;NE;13;63%;69%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;32;24;More clouds than sun;32;24;SW;8;67%;85%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;29;13;Hazy sun;27;14;NNE;10;53%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A heavy thunderstorm;33;23;ENE;4;78%;86%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;6;Showers and t-storms;13;6;SE;10;77%;86%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;SSW;9;76%;1%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;25;20;Sun and clouds;24;20;S;13;75%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;17;9;Sunny and breezy;14;8;N;26;66%;3%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds, then sun;9;3;A shower in spots;6;2;NW;23;68%;52%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;Partly sunny, warm;26;13;ENE;7;37%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;9;70%;38%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;1;Showers around;11;0;NNE;8;57%;70%;3

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;30;27;Couple of t-storms;30;27;NNE;19;76%;77%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;N;11;80%;91%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;30;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;E;6;68%;50%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;19;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;SSE;17;51%;15%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;21;7;Partly sunny;22;8;NE;6;35%;27%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;23;19;Some sun, pleasant;25;18;E;16;61%;16%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Inc. clouds;0;-2;A little snow;3;0;SSW;17;81%;90%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and breezy;30;23;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;ENE;22;64%;1%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouding up;29;19;Sunny and nice;30;21;NNE;9;63%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow this afternoon;-6;-7;A little snow;2;-11;WSW;7;76%;84%;1

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;-2;-13;Mostly cloudy;-8;-11;SSE;8;70%;71%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;36;17;Hazy sunshine;35;17;N;10;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;28;14;Sunshine;29;13;NE;21;43%;1%;12

New York, United States;Breezy and cold;1;-1;A touch of p.m. rain;8;-2;SW;12;54%;81%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny;18;6;SSE;8;70%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning sunny;-14;-23;High clouds;-12;-21;ESE;7;83%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;6;0;Rain and drizzle;6;1;NNE;6;73%;80%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow, some ice early;3;-2;A little snow;1;-6;NNE;7;80%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Heavy snow;-7;-8;Showers of rain/snow;2;-14;W;17;81%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;30;25;Cloudy with showers;29;25;NNW;12;82%;99%;4

Panama City, Panama;Spotty showers;32;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;NNW;18;66%;70%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;30;23;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;NE;13;81%;85%;7

Paris, France;Rain;10;2;A passing shower;7;1;WNW;17;59%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;Some sun;29;21;ENE;16;41%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and some clouds;34;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;W;9;59%;10%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy with a shower;30;23;Downpours;26;21;N;26;87%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;21;Periods of sun;31;20;SE;10;47%;7%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A little rain;9;4;Cloudy;6;1;SW;15;71%;38%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sunshine;1;-17;Plenty of sun;-1;-14;N;5;38%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;22;11;An afternoon shower;22;12;NNE;13;54%;83%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;16;6;Mostly sunny;16;9;WSW;7;73%;57%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;ESE;14;68%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;1;0;SE;14;59%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;Rain and snow;3;-1;SSW;13;93%;76%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;22;Spotty showers;28;23;NW;15;70%;82%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;17;6;Sunny;20;6;ENE;8;23%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;13;8;Cloudy with a shower;15;11;S;16;72%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sun;-6;-14;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-6;ESE;17;76%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;9;Periods of sunshine;18;10;WNW;9;69%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;An afternoon shower;27;17;ENE;19;62%;41%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Turning sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny;27;23;ENE;20;63%;42%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;N;11;66%;6%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;24;6;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;E;8;43%;28%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;Plenty of sun;33;16;SW;9;35%;1%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;27;21;Sun and some clouds;26;20;NNE;12;67%;9%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;18;5;Sunny and cooler;13;3;NNW;16;71%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;8;6;Occasional rain;9;7;SSE;11;84%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;1;-9;Plenty of sunshine;1;-8;N;7;37%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;3;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;6;0;NW;13;62%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. showers;35;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;20;75%;60%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;10;-4;Clouds and sun, mild;10;-2;S;8;78%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;26;23;A shower in spots;27;21;ENE;15;65%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;Cloudy;2;-2;SSW;9;91%;59%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;22;18;A morning shower;21;18;SSE;20;54%;75%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;16;11;A little a.m. rain;13;12;NE;17;74%;72%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;-1;-3;Periods of snow;2;-2;SW;20;83%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;5;-4;Mostly sunny;9;-3;NNE;6;53%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partial sunshine;8;-1;Mostly sunny;5;-4;NNW;25;57%;0%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and chilly;6;-3;Plenty of sunshine;8;-2;NNE;10;31%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;19;9;Plenty of sun;20;10;NE;9;62%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;16;4;Spotty showers;15;7;ESE;7;63%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;9;1;Rain and drizzle;6;2;NNE;15;68%;88%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;2;0;Partly sunny;3;-11;WNW;28;76%;31%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;19;9;Mostly cloudy;21;14;SSE;5;52%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;19;8;A passing shower;19;11;S;11;55%;56%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, cold;-17;-32;Mostly cloudy;-20;-33;NNW;10;68%;59%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;6;3;Cloudy, rain;6;5;ENE;9;78%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy, mild;10;1;Periods of rain;8;2;W;9;74%;87%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, not as warm;22;13;Cloudy;23;14;NE;7;44%;10%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;A bit of rain;3;-1;W;21;87%;71%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;6;2;Morning rain, cloudy;6;0;SSW;13;90%;75%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;24;21;Very windy, a shower;26;16;NNW;49;72%;69%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;32;14;Sunny and pleasant;32;15;WSW;6;49%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning sunny;4;-3;Mostly sunny;4;-9;ESE;5;46%;10%;3

