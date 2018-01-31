Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 31, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;78;A shower;88;77;WSW;9;81%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, breezy;70;62;Partly sunny;71;61;NW;13;56%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;57;37;Mostly sunny;57;39;E;5;70%;5%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Turning out cloudy;62;51;Partly sunny, nice;64;48;NW;7;61%;55%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, mainly early;50;37;Cloudy with a shower;43;38;W;16;80%;81%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cold with sunshine;18;6;Mostly sunny, cold;15;3;NNE;7;64%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;27;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;NW;5;33%;25%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;17;-11;Partly sunny, colder;7;-11;S;7;93%;10%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;76;SE;6;65%;44%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;63;47;Clouds and sun;60;47;SSW;6;66%;6%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;79;70;Heavy rain, windy;74;66;W;23;85%;94%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;64;38;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;N;5;37%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;93;73;A p.m. shower or two;89;72;ESE;5;72%;74%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;85;56;Sunny and pleasant;86;56;E;7;31%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;92;73;Not as warm;83;68;ESE;7;58%;14%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;59;43;Rain tapering off;52;40;NW;10;74%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;39;18;Partly sunny;39;19;NNW;8;18%;3%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;56;34;Partly sunny, mild;58;44;SSE;7;63%;27%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little rain;48;37;Periods of sun;43;33;SW;10;65%;56%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;69;44;Mostly cloudy;70;45;ESE;6;66%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;80;68;Showers and t-storms;78;66;NNW;10;77%;81%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;44;36;A little rain;45;36;NW;6;86%;88%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;48;35;A passing shower;42;34;W;10;75%;81%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine;50;27;Mostly sunny, mild;50;31;W;5;72%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;46;39;A touch of rain;51;39;WNW;10;66%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;87;72;Sunny;88;74;NNE;6;58%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;88;64;Mostly cloudy;89;67;WNW;3;38%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;43;29;Plenty of sunshine;45;27;NNW;7;33%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;68;50;Mostly sunny;68;48;NNE;7;46%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;SSW;10;53%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;65;Sun and some clouds;77;66;ENE;3;65%;44%;8

Chennai, India;Sunny and nice;88;64;Sunny and pleasant;89;65;NE;6;55%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Milder;44;24;Periods of sun;29;6;NW;16;46%;14%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NE;8;65%;76%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;42;35;Spotty showers;39;34;SSW;15;73%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;72;61;Breezy with some sun;69;60;N;16;78%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;72;52;Partly sunny;64;39;NE;10;55%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NE;11;72%;45%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;75;52;Hazy sun;78;53;NW;5;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;54;25;Morning flurries;39;26;ENE;7;66%;58%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;Hazy sunshine;80;60;N;4;52%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;89;76;Spotty showers;87;75;WSW;8;73%;80%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;42;35;A brief shower;43;32;NW;21;75%;40%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;48;27;Mostly sunny;49;24;N;5;28%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with rain;60;55;Some sun, a shower;60;47;W;12;81%;66%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;58;46;Mostly sunny;62;48;SE;5;46%;7%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Variable cloudiness;79;63;A shower or t-storm;77;64;ENE;7;72%;66%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;74;63;Nice with some sun;80;68;E;9;55%;42%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;28;26;Breezy with snow;31;25;SW;19;96%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;90;75;Partly sunny;89;73;SSW;4;70%;12%;6

Hong Kong, China;Colder this morning;58;44;Mostly sunny;58;50;NE;8;51%;8%;5

Honolulu, United States;A touch of rain;81;73;Showers;82;73;S;15;73%;94%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;90;57;Sunny and nice;89;58;E;6;26%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;70;48;Hazy sun;73;46;NNW;6;63%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;51;41;Sunny and mild;58;49;SSW;8;68%;19%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;W;9;75%;68%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;84;68;Sunshine, pleasant;85;68;N;6;55%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;78;61;A shower or t-storm;82;62;NW;7;54%;66%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;41;20;Plenty of sunshine;45;18;WNW;5;28%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;83;59;Hazy sunshine;85;56;N;5;44%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;61;42;Partly sunny;66;42;SSE;5;67%;16%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;84;56;Sunny and nice;87;62;N;12;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;39;29;Partly sunny;41;34;S;9;67%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;86;74;A shower or two;85;73;NE;8;63%;69%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;90;75;More clouds than sun;90;75;SW;5;67%;85%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;84;56;Hazy sun;81;57;NNE;6;53%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A heavy thunderstorm;92;73;ENE;2;78%;86%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;42;Showers and t-storms;56;42;SE;6;77%;86%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;92;75;Mostly sunny;89;76;SSW;5;76%;1%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;77;68;Sun and clouds;76;68;S;8;75%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;62;49;Sunny and breezy;57;46;N;16;66%;3%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds, then sun;48;37;A shower in spots;44;35;NW;14;68%;52%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;Partly sunny, warm;79;56;ENE;4;37%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;89;77;Partly sunny;88;77;SSW;6;70%;38%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;57;34;Showers around;52;33;NNE;5;57%;70%;3

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;86;80;Couple of t-storms;85;80;NNE;12;76%;77%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;A t-storm or two;85;76;N;7;80%;91%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;86;74;An afternoon shower;89;74;E;4;68%;50%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;66;52;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;SSE;10;51%;15%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;70;45;Partly sunny;72;46;NE;4;35%;27%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;73;66;Some sun, pleasant;77;65;E;10;61%;16%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Inc. clouds;32;28;A little snow;37;31;SSW;10;81%;90%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and breezy;85;74;Clouds and sunshine;86;75;ENE;14;64%;1%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouding up;84;66;Sunny and nice;86;69;NNE;6;63%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow this afternoon;21;20;A little snow;36;12;WSW;4;76%;84%;1

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;29;9;Mostly cloudy;18;13;SSE;5;70%;71%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;97;63;Hazy sunshine;95;63;N;6;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;83;57;Sunshine;84;56;NE;13;43%;1%;12

New York, United States;Breezy and cold;34;30;A touch of p.m. rain;46;29;SW;8;54%;81%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;64;42;Partly sunny;64;42;SSE;5;70%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning sunny;7;-10;High clouds;10;-5;ESE;4;83%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;43;32;Rain and drizzle;42;35;NNE;4;73%;80%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow, some ice early;37;29;A little snow;33;21;NNE;4;80%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Heavy snow;20;17;Showers of rain/snow;36;6;W;11;81%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;86;77;Cloudy with showers;84;76;NNW;7;82%;99%;4

Panama City, Panama;Spotty showers;90;77;An afternoon shower;91;76;NNW;11;66%;70%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;87;73;Brief a.m. showers;84;74;NE;8;81%;85%;7

Paris, France;Rain;49;36;A passing shower;44;33;WNW;11;59%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;88;67;Some sun;85;70;ENE;10;41%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and some clouds;93;74;Mostly sunny, nice;88;71;W;6;59%;10%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy with a shower;86;73;Downpours;78;70;N;16;87%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;89;69;Periods of sun;88;67;SE;6;47%;7%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A little rain;48;40;Cloudy;43;33;SW;9;71%;38%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sunshine;34;1;Plenty of sun;31;7;N;3;38%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;72;53;An afternoon shower;72;54;NNE;8;54%;83%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;61;43;Mostly sunny;61;48;WSW;4;73%;57%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;87;79;A shower or two;88;79;ESE;9;68%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;30;24;A bit of p.m. snow;34;32;SE;9;59%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;34;31;Rain and snow;37;30;SSW;8;93%;76%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;82;72;Spotty showers;83;73;NW;9;70%;82%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;62;43;Sunny;67;43;ENE;5;23%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;56;47;Cloudy with a shower;58;52;S;10;72%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sun;20;7;A bit of p.m. snow;23;21;ESE;11;76%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;61;48;Periods of sunshine;65;49;WNW;6;69%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun, nice;79;67;An afternoon shower;80;63;ENE;12;62%;41%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Turning sunny;82;73;Mostly sunny;81;73;ENE;13;63%;42%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine, pleasant;77;63;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;N;7;66%;6%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;75;44;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;E;5;43%;28%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;Plenty of sun;92;61;SW;6;35%;1%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;80;69;Sun and some clouds;80;68;NNE;7;67%;9%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;65;41;Sunny and cooler;56;37;NNW;10;71%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;46;42;Occasional rain;48;45;SSE;7;84%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;35;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;N;4;37%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;37;30;Partly sunny, chilly;43;32;NW;8;62%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. showers;94;76;A t-storm in spots;89;78;N;12;75%;60%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;50;25;Clouds and sun, mild;50;28;S;5;78%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;80;73;A shower in spots;81;71;ENE;9;65%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Bit of rain, snow;36;32;Cloudy;36;28;SSW;5;91%;59%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;72;64;A morning shower;71;64;SSE;12;54%;75%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;61;51;A little a.m. rain;56;53;NE;11;74%;72%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;30;27;Periods of snow;35;28;SW;13;83%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;41;25;Mostly sunny;48;26;NNE;4;53%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partial sunshine;47;30;Mostly sunny;42;25;NNW;15;57%;0%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and chilly;42;26;Plenty of sunshine;47;28;NNE;6;31%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;67;48;Plenty of sun;68;50;NE;6;62%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;61;39;Spotty showers;58;45;ESE;4;63%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;48;33;Rain and drizzle;43;36;NNE;9;68%;88%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;35;31;Partly sunny;37;11;WNW;17;76%;31%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;67;49;Mostly cloudy;70;57;SSE;3;52%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;66;47;A passing shower;66;52;S;7;55%;56%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, cold;1;-26;Mostly cloudy;-3;-28;NNW;6;68%;59%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;42;37;Cloudy, rain;43;42;ENE;5;78%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy, mild;49;34;Periods of rain;46;36;W;6;74%;87%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, not as warm;71;55;Cloudy;74;58;NE;4;44%;10%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;37;31;A bit of rain;37;30;W;13;87%;71%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;42;36;Morning rain, cloudy;43;32;SSW;8;90%;75%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;75;69;Very windy, a shower;78;61;NNW;30;72%;69%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;90;57;Sunny and pleasant;89;59;WSW;4;49%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning sunny;39;27;Mostly sunny;40;16;ESE;3;46%;10%;3

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit