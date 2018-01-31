Germany probes Bosch workers in US over diesel emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Prosecutors in the German city of Stuttgart are investigating two employees of auto components and technology firm Robert Bosch LLC in the U.S. on suspicion of being accessories to fraud in connection with manipulated diesel emissions in Fiat Chrysler vehicles.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the case involved Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models produced since 2014 with 3.0 liter diesel engines. The statement said that the vehicles had been found to have emission controls that turned off without any technical justification when the vehicles were not being tested.

Robert Bosch LLC is the U.S. division of Robert Bosch GmbH, based in Gerlingen, near Stuttgart. The statement said that the relevant acts contributing to fraud took place in the Stuttgart prosecutor's area of responsibility.