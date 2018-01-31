Kosovo environmentalists protest heavy pollution levels

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Environmentalists have staged a protest in Kosovo's capital Pristina asking the government to fight extremely high pollution.

Hundreds of people took part in Wednesday's protest, blaming the government and the local authorities for allowing hazardous levels of fine particulate matter, an air pollutant.

An air quality monitor installed in the United States embassy in Pristina measured pollution in the capital's air as "very unhealthy."

Pristina has severe air pollution problems due to the outdated power plants using coal, smoke from wood-burning stoves and exhaust fumes from old cars.

Local authorities decided to ban vehicles from other cities from entering the city, offering parking areas in the outskirts and free public transport.