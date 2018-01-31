Dutch safety watchdog urges improved nuclear cooperation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch safety watchdog says cross-border cooperation with neighboring Germany and Belgium needs to be improved to ensure the nations are properly prepared to deal with a nuclear accident that could impact all three countries.

The Dutch Safety Board issued a report Wednesday amid public concern over the safety of Belgian nuclear plants Doel and Tihange, but also looked at the Borselle and Emsland nuclear power plants in the Netherlands and Germany.

The watchdog said that in addition to improving crisis planning, the countries need to conduct more joint exercises and arrange coordination of measures they would take in the event of an accident.

The board says it "takes a positive view" of cooperation between the three countries aimed at preventing a nuclear accident.