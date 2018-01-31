Romania: Ceausescu auction marks century since his birth

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, file photo, a man holds a Romanian flag next to the official portrait of Romanian communist dictator Nicolae Cea
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, visitors look at busts of Friedrich Engels, left, and Karl Marx, on display at an auction house in Buch
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, communist era posters including an electoral one featuring former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu,
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, a hunting outfit made for former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, on display at an auction house in
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, photographs of former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and U.S. President Richard Nixon, on display
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, an Associated Press wire photograph of former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and Cuban President F
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, a rusty emblem of Romania's Communist party, on display at an auction house in Bucharest, Romania. A R
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, communist era newspapers and magazines, including one featuring former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceause
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, a large wool carpet featuring former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, with Romanian historical hero
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian auction house is selling memorabilia belonging to former Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu to mark what would have been his 100th birthday.
The "Golden Era" online auction kicks off Wednesday evening. Among the 250 items going under the hammer are a fur-lined hunting cap worn by Ceausescu, an avid hunter, and shoes and a purse made for his wife, Elena Ceausescu. There's even toilet paper, which was scarce in the late days of communism.
Iulian Plestiu, research director at Artmark auction house, says potential buyers are middle-aged Romanians collecting memorabilia or younger people looking to acquire one of the now-trendy period posters.
Communism in Romania ended in 1989 when the Ceausescus were executed after a summary trial.