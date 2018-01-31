H&M Q4 profit drops as industry is challenged

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB says its fourth-quarter profit fell to 3.99 billion kronor ($506 million), down from 5.91 billion kronor.

Sales during the same period have dropped 2 percent to 50.4 million kronor ($6.4 million) as "the industry changes are challenging everyone and this will continue in 2018."

CEO Karl-Johan Persson says "at the heart of the transformation is digitalization and it is driving the need to transform and re-think faster and faster."

Persson said Wednesday the group's 2017 performance "was mixed," adding there were "difficulties."

In recent weeks, the Stockholm-based group had been accused of racism over an ad showing a black child dressed in a hoodie reading "coolest monkey in the jungle" for which H&M has apologized.